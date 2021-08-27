KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
IOWA
Sioux City North 25 South Sioux City 7
NEBRASKA
Omaha Northwest 21 Omaha Bryan 14
Millard South 55 Millard North 13
Bellevue West 58 Omaha Burke 14
Waverly 20 Elkhorn North 14
