KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

IOWA

Sioux City North 25 South Sioux City 7

NEBRASKA

Omaha Northwest 21 Omaha Bryan 14 

Millard South 55 Millard North 13

Bellevue West 58 Omaha Burke 14 

Waverly 20 Elkhorn North 14 

