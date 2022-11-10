IOWA CLASS A STATE SEMIFINALS 

West Hancock 22 Lynnville-Sully 14

Grundy Center 49 Woodbury Central 20

IOWA CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Lewis Central 42 Carlisle 21

Xavier 38 North Scott 10

