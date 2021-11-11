IOWA STATE PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
Class 4A State Semifinals
Lewis Central 35 Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40 Winterset 14
Class A State Semifinals
West Hancock 37 East Buchanan 0
Grundy Center 28 Woodbury Central 7
IOWA STATE PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
Class 4A State Semifinals
Lewis Central 35 Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40 Winterset 14
Class A State Semifinals
West Hancock 37 East Buchanan 0
Grundy Center 28 Woodbury Central 7
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.