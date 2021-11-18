IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
8-Player: CAM, Anita 42 Easton Valley 40
Class A: West Hancock 19 Grundy Center 14
Class 1A: Van Meter 17 West Sioux 14
Class 4A: Lewis Central 32 Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 — 3 OT
