IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

8-Player: CAM, Anita 42 Easton Valley 40

Class A: West Hancock 19 Grundy Center 14

Class 1A: Van Meter 17 West Sioux 14

Class 4A: Lewis Central 32 Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 — 3 OT

