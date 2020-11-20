HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Iowa State Championships 

8-Player: St. Mary's, Remsen 48 Fremont-Mills 0

Class A: Regina Catholic 52 Grundy Center 28

Class 3A: North Scott 30 Harlan 6

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE 

Seattle 28 Arizona 21

