HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Iowa State Championships
8-Player: St. Mary's, Remsen 48 Fremont-Mills 0
Class A: Regina Catholic 52 Grundy Center 28
Class 3A: North Scott 30 Harlan 6
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 28 Arizona 21
