IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 5 Lenox 32 Fremont-Mills 8
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 63 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 46 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 52 Montezuma 7
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 5 Lenox 32 Fremont-Mills 8
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 63 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 46 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 52 Montezuma 7
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.