IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Lenox 32 Fremont-Mills 8 

No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 63 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

No. 6 Newell-Fonda 46 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 52 Montezuma 7

