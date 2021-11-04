Iowa Class 8-Player State Quarterfinal Scoreboard

CAM 64 Newell-Fonda 13

Audubon 34 WACO, Wayland 30

Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Don Bosco 42

Easton Valley 67 Kee, Lansing 22

