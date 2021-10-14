KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Elmwood-Murdock 68 Cedar Bluffs 36
Freeman 58 Johnson County Central 52
Weeping Water 60 Palmyra 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 81 Humboldt-TRS 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 14
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Elmwood-Murdock 68 Cedar Bluffs 36
Freeman 58 Johnson County Central 52
Weeping Water 60 Palmyra 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 81 Humboldt-TRS 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 14
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.