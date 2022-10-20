KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17
Sioux City North 49 Abraham Lincoln 0
Mormon Trail 70 English Valleys 54
Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 38
Plattsmouth 34 Ralston 13
Roncalli Catholic 56 Omaha Concordia 6
Millard West 48 Omaha Bryan 20
Creighton Prep 44 Omaha Benson 13
Nebraska Class D1 State Playoffs — First Round
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68 Mead 20
Heartland 20 EMF 18
Clarkson/Leigh 28 Wisner-Pilger 23
Thayer Central 44 Shelby-Rising City 0
Weeping Water 42 Cross County 22
Elmwood-Murdock 59 Plainview 26
Crofton 40 Freeman 27
Stanton 79 Pender 20
Nebraska Class D2 State Playoffs — First Round
Howells-Dodge 64 Creighton 12
Humphrey St. Francis 64 Falls City Sacred Heart 12
Johnson-Brock 58 Wausa 22
Bloomfield 88 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
BDS 46 Nebraska Lutheran 6
Osceola 88 Fullerton 38
Lawrence-Nelson 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 16
Wynot 56 Winside 20