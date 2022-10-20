KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17

Sioux City North 49 Abraham Lincoln 0

Mormon Trail 70 English Valleys 54

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 38

Plattsmouth 34 Ralston 13

Roncalli Catholic 56 Omaha Concordia 6

Millard West 48 Omaha Bryan 20

Creighton Prep 44 Omaha Benson 13

Nebraska Class D1 State Playoffs — First Round 

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68 Mead 20

Heartland 20 EMF 18

Clarkson/Leigh 28 Wisner-Pilger 23

Thayer Central 44 Shelby-Rising City 0

Weeping Water 42 Cross County 22

Elmwood-Murdock 59 Plainview 26

Crofton 40 Freeman 27

Stanton 79 Pender 20

Nebraska Class D2 State Playoffs — First Round 

Howells-Dodge 64 Creighton 12

Humphrey St. Francis 64 Falls City Sacred Heart 12

Johnson-Brock 58 Wausa 22

Bloomfield 88 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

BDS 46 Nebraska Lutheran 6

Osceola 88 Fullerton 38

Lawrence-Nelson 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 16

Wynot 56 Winside 20

