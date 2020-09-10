KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Elkhorn 13 Waverly 7
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 10:53 pm
