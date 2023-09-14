KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City West 7

Bellevue East 56 Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha North 56 Omaha Benson 0

Elkhorn North 30 Grand Island Northwest 12

Parkview Christian 59 Heartland Lutheran 16

