KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City West 7
Bellevue East 56 Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha North 56 Omaha Benson 0
Elkhorn North 30 Grand Island Northwest 12
Parkview Christian 59 Heartland Lutheran 16
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 Sioux City West 7
Bellevue East 56 Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha North 56 Omaha Benson 0
Elkhorn North 30 Grand Island Northwest 12
Parkview Christian 59 Heartland Lutheran 16
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.