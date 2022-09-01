KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/1)
Sioux City West 35 South Sioux City 33
Pawnee City 48 Franklin 7
Elkhorn 21 Norris 7
Creighton Prep 35 Millard North 14
Omaha Benson 20 Omaha Bryan 19
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 12:02 am
