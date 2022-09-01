KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/1)

Sioux City West 35 South Sioux City 33

Pawnee City 48 Franklin 7

Elkhorn 21 Norris 7

Creighton Prep 35 Millard North 14

Omaha Benson 20 Omaha Bryan 19

