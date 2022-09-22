KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Waukee Northwest 56 Sioux City West 0

Lincoln Southeast 56 Millard North 35

Lincoln Southwest 56 Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha North 40 Omaha Central 0

