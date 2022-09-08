KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/8)
Sioux City East 52 LeMars 17
Elkhorn South 41 Papillion-LaVista South 7
Omaha Benson 27 Omaha Westview 0
Omaha North 48 Columbus 13
Gross Catholic 21 Elkhorn 14
