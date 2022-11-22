NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class B: Bennington 38 Gross Catholic 14
Class C1: Pierce 42 Aurora 14
Class C2: Norfolk Catholic 23 Cedar Catholic 0
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class B: Bennington 38 Gross Catholic 14
Class C1: Pierce 42 Aurora 14
Class C2: Norfolk Catholic 23 Cedar Catholic 0
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.