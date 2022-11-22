NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class B: Bennington 38 Gross Catholic 14

Class C1: Pierce 42 Aurora 14

Class C2: Norfolk Catholic 23 Cedar Catholic 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.