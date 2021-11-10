IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SEMIFINAL SCOREBOARD
CAM 66 Audubon 29
Easton Valley 32 Remsen, St. Mary’s 26
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
