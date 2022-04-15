KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Yutan 171 Ashland-Greenwood 184

Missing: Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, North Harrison at Moravia

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 5 Treynor 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.