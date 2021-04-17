KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Stewartsville/Osborn 2 East Atchison 1
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 4 Ballard 2
BOYS: Sioux City West 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
BOYS: Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 3
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2
BOYS: St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Harlan 8 Riverside 0
BOYS: Riverside 6 Atlantic 2
GIRLS: Sioux City West 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
GIRLS: Concordia 3 Auburn 0
GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 9 Conestoga 1
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Greene County 244 Kuemper Catholic 251
BOYS: Pella Dutch Masters: Colby Burg, Creston (5th)
GIRLS: Audubon 209 Treynor 216
BOYS: Treynor 160 Audubon 184
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 210 Underwood NTS
BOYS: Underwood 162 Logan-Magnolia 204
Melcher-Dallas, Wayne at Moravia (B)