KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Stewartsville/Osborn 2 East Atchison 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 4 Ballard 2

BOYS: Sioux City West 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

BOYS: Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 3

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 0

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2

BOYS: St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0 

GIRLS: Harlan 8 Riverside 0

BOYS: Riverside 6 Atlantic 2

GIRLS: Sioux City West 5 Denison-Schleswig 0 

BOYS: Sioux City West 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0 

GIRLS: Concordia 3 Auburn 0 

GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 9 Conestoga 1 

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Greene County 244 Kuemper Catholic 251

BOYS: Pella Dutch Masters: Colby Burg, Creston (5th)

GIRLS: Audubon 209 Treynor 216

BOYS: Treynor 160 Audubon 184

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 210 Underwood NTS

BOYS: Underwood 162 Logan-Magnolia 204

Melcher-Dallas, Wayne at Moravia (B)

