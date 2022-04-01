GIRLS GOLF
Sidney 214 Essex/Stanton NTS
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Central 167 Clarinda 199
Sidney 177 Essex/Stanton 237 East Atchison NTS
BASEBALL
Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 2
Plattsmouth 7 Falls City 0
Platte Valley 11 Auburn 1
BOYS TENNIS
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Savannah 8 Maryville 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Sioux City East 7 Glenwood 2
Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4
MISSING: Sioux City North at South Sioux City
MISSING: Cherokee at LeMars
GIRLS SOCCER
Glenwood 2 Tri-Center 1
Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0
Harlan 7 Carroll 2
St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0
Abraham Lincoln 2 Ankeny Centennial 1 – OT
LeMars 4 West Sioux 0
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Central 2 Sioux City East 1
Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 1
St. Albert 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
AHSTW 8 Logan-Magnolia 1