GIRLS GOLF 

Sidney 214 Essex/Stanton NTS 

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Central 167 Clarinda 199 

Sidney 177 Essex/Stanton 237 East Atchison NTS 

BASEBALL

Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 2 

Plattsmouth 7 Falls City 0

Platte Valley 11 Auburn 1 

BOYS TENNIS 

Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Savannah 8 Maryville 1 

GIRLS TENNIS

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4

Sioux City East 7 Glenwood 2

Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4 

MISSING: Sioux City North at South Sioux City

MISSING: Cherokee at LeMars

GIRLS SOCCER 

Glenwood 2 Tri-Center 1

Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0 

Harlan 7 Carroll 2 

St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 2

Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Ankeny Centennial 1 – OT 

LeMars 4 West Sioux 0 

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Central 2 Sioux City East 1 

Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 1 

St. Albert 10 Kuemper Catholic 0 

AHSTW 8 Logan-Magnolia 1

