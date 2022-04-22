KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD  

Northland Christian 23 Rock Port 8 

South Holt 12 King City 2 

Platte Valley 4 West Platte 1 

Pattonsburg 3 North Andrew 2 

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF

MISSING: Lewis Central at Harlan 

MISSING: Creston at Clarke 

IKM-Manning 227 AHSTW NTS

Treynor 209 Riverside NTS

MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Wayne 255 Southeast Warren NTS Mormon Trail NTS

LeMars Invitational – 1. Bishop Heelan 211, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 214, 3. LeMars 217, 4. Sioux City East 228, 4. Sioux City North 228, 7. Denison-Schleswig 233, 11. Abraham Lincoln 263, 12. Sioux City West 271

MISSING: Moravia Invitational (G)

KMALAND BOYS GOLF 

MISSING: Creston at Clarke (G/B)

Fremont-Mills 193 Griswold 202

IKM-Manning 213 AHSTW 253

MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Wayne 172 Southeast Warren 191 Mormon Trail NTS

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 7 Denison-Schleswig 0

Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0

Atlantic 6 Logan-Magnolia 0

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 Creston 0

MISSING: Grand View Christian at AHSTW

Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Platteview 5 Conestoga 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Abraham Lincoln 1 St. Albert 0

Lewis Central 6 Thomas Jefferson 0

Harlan 6 Tri-Center 1

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Creston 0

Sioux City North Tournament

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Storm Lake 1 

Conestoga 4 The Platte 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS 

Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 1

Red Oak 9 Audubon 0

Lewis Central 9 Denison-Schleswig 0

Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3

Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 3

Bishop Heelan 6 Thomas Jefferson 3

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS 

Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4

Red Oak 9 Audubon 0

Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City West 1

MISSING: Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City East

MISSING: Sioux City East vs. Thomas Jefferson

MISSING: Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan

Maryville 9 Benton 0

