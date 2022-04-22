KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northland Christian 23 Rock Port 8
South Holt 12 King City 2
Platte Valley 4 West Platte 1
Pattonsburg 3 North Andrew 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF
MISSING: Lewis Central at Harlan
MISSING: Creston at Clarke
IKM-Manning 227 AHSTW NTS
Treynor 209 Riverside NTS
MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Wayne 255 Southeast Warren NTS Mormon Trail NTS
LeMars Invitational – 1. Bishop Heelan 211, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 214, 3. LeMars 217, 4. Sioux City East 228, 4. Sioux City North 228, 7. Denison-Schleswig 233, 11. Abraham Lincoln 263, 12. Sioux City West 271
MISSING: Moravia Invitational (G)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF
MISSING: Creston at Clarke (G/B)
Fremont-Mills 193 Griswold 202
IKM-Manning 213 AHSTW 253
MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Wayne 172 Southeast Warren 191 Mormon Trail NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0
Atlantic 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 Creston 0
MISSING: Grand View Christian at AHSTW
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Platteview 5 Conestoga 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 1 St. Albert 0
Lewis Central 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Harlan 6 Tri-Center 1
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Creston 0
Sioux City North Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Storm Lake 1
Conestoga 4 The Platte 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS
Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 1
Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
Lewis Central 9 Denison-Schleswig 0
Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3
Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 3
Bishop Heelan 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4
Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City West 1
MISSING: Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City East
MISSING: Sioux City East vs. Thomas Jefferson
MISSING: Abraham Lincoln vs. Bishop Heelan
Maryville 9 Benton 0