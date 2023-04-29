KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 19 Lexington 0 (at Chillicothe Tournament)

Macon 6 Maryville 3 (at Chillicothe Tournament)

Nebraska City 9 Ralston 3

Plattsmouth 7 Omaha South 6

Seward 13 Louisville-Weeping Water 2

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Southwest Valley 210 East Mills NTS Griswold NTS

Logan-Magnolia 196 Riverside 217

IKM-Manning 212 Audubon NTS

Underwood 227 AHSTW NTS

Central Decatur Invitational — 1. Martensdale-St. Marys 428, 2. Wayne 443, 3. East Union 452, 4. Moravia 456 Central Decatur NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

East Mills 174 Southwest Valley 185 Griswold 191

Logan-Magnolia 206 Riverside NTS

Audubon 178 IKM-Manning 210

Underwood 196 AHSTW 199

Winterset Tournament — Nodaway Valley NTS

Central Decatur Invitational — 2. Wayne 385, 3. East Union 390, 4. Moravia 394, 5. Central Decatur 450 Southeast Warren NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS

Southeast Valley Invitational — 5. Glidden-Ralston 227

Carlisle 321 Pleasantville 331 Melcher-Dallas NTS

Richmond MO Invitational — 4. Maryville 337

Arlington NE Invitational — 8. Ashland-Greenwood 382

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

St. Albert 7 Creston 0

Denison-Schleswig 3 Storm Lake 0

Sioux City North 4 Tri-Center 1

Abraham Lincoln 8 Treynor 0

Thomas Jefferson 3 Logan-Magnolia 0

West Sioux 7 LeMars 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Underwood 7 Atlantic 0

Boone at Creston (B)

Storm Lake 2 Denison-Schleswig 1

Tri-Center 3 Riverside 0

AHSTW 5 Thomas Jefferson 2

Abraham Lincoln 1 Treynor 0

LeMars at West Sioux (B)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 9 Harlan 0

Thomas Jefferson 7 LeMars 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Thomas Jefferson 2

Abraham Lincoln 9 LeMars 0

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

