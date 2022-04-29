KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Plattsmouth 5 Omaha South 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

WDM Valley Invitational: 12. Atlantic 428

Riverside 227 Missouri Valley 243

Boyer Valley 206 West Monona 230 Woodbine NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Winterset Tournament: Nodaway Valley NTS

Boyer Valley 170 West Monona 174 Woodbine 179

Richmond Invitational: 2. Maryville 336

Crete Invitational: 9. Plattsmouth 406, 10. Nebraska City 426

Arlington Invitational: 8. Ashland-Greenwood 383

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 1 Atlantic 0 (2 OT/PKs)

Centerville 4 Creston 0

Treynor 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 9 Missouri Valley 0

Creston 5 Boone 2

Harlan 5 Atlantic 0

Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 (2 OT/PKs)

Tri-Center 4 Riverside 0

Treynor 1 Abraham Lincoln 0 (2 OT/PKs)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 LeMars 0

Sioux City North 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 0

Red Oak 9 Harlan 0

St. Albert 7 Glenwood 2

Lewis Central 9 Atlantic 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 7 Southwest Valley 2

Red Oak 9 Harlan 0

Glenwood 6 St. Albert 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.