Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.