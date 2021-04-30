KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt at North Nodaway

Kirksville 5 Maryville 4

Maryville 15 Cameron 5

Omaha South 3 Plattsmouth 2

Nebraska City 5 Ralston 3

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Treynor 207 AHSTW 283 

Bedford 262 Lamoni NTS 

Boyer Valley at West Monona

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Treynor 162 AHSTW 205

Central Decatur Tournament — 2. Wayne 382, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 385, 4. East Union 395, 5. Moravia 396, 6. Central Decatur 404, 7. Southeast Warren 408

Lamoni 181 Bedford 186

Boyer Valley at West Monona 

Carlisle 353 Pleasantville 383 Melcher-Dallas 512

Richmond MO Tournament 

Crete Tournament — 2. Nebraska City 356, 6. Plattsmouth 382

Arlington Tournament — 8. Ashland-Greenwood 388

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 2 Harlan 0

Creston at Riverside

Kuemper Catholic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Tri-Center 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 7 Missouri Valley 2

Harlan 8 Atlantic 0

Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Red Oak 9 Harlan 0 

Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 1 

Creston at Clarke

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars at Sioux City North

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3

Harlan 7 Red Oak 2

Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 2

Clarke at Creston (B)

LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 3

Abraham Lincoln 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

