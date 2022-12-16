KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Clarinda 2450 Red Oak 1949

GIRLS: St. Albert 2405 Tri-Center 1224

BOYS: Clarinda 2837 Red Oak 2331

BOYS: St. Albert 3512 Tri-Center N/A

