KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 7 Murray 6

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 9 Stanton 3

Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 7

Treynor 9 Red Oak 4

St. Albert 7 Thomas Jefferson 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

Kuemper Catholic 4 Carroll 2

Sidney 11 Bedford 4

Central Decatur 2 Grand View Christian 1

Wayne 13 Pleasantville 3

Panorama 16 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

CAM 5 West Central Valley 0

West Lyon 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 4 LeMars 1

Spirit Lake 13 Sioux City North 3

Davis County 12 Moulton-Udell 0

Twin Cedars 7 Interstate 35, Truro 4

Melcher-Dallas 5 Cardinal 3

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 14 Creston 2 

Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 9 Seymour 7

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Glenwood 1

St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1

Carroll 9 Underwood 6 

Des Moines Christian 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

CAM 14 West Central Valley 0 

LeMars 9 Storm Lake 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 MOC-Floyd Valley 9 — 8 inn