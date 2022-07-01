KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Harlan 6 Underwood 1

Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1

Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings

Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2

