KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Harlan 6 Underwood 1
Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings
Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Harlan 6 Underwood 1
Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings
Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.