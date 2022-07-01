KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Harlan 6 Underwood 1

Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1

Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings

Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Region 2 — First Round

Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 22 Ar-We-Va 14 

Bishop Garrigan 10 North Iowa 0

Audubon 12 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley 6 Glidden-Ralston 5 – 8 innings

Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Orient-Macksburg 12 Essex 11

Tri-Center 11 St. Albert 1

Sidney 13 Riverside 10

Fremont-Mills 10 East Mills 1

CAM 15 Stanton 6

Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

Grand View Christian 13 Melcher-Dallas 3

East Union 11 Bedford 1

Lenox 5 Murray 3 

Moulton-Udell 6 Seymour 0

Moravia 10 Mormon Trail 0

Class 2A Region 3 — First Round

Lawton-Bronson 25 IKM-Manning 12

Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 8

Class 2A Region 4 — First Round 

Panorama 11 ACGC 9

Central Decatur 5 Nodaway Valley 0

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 13 Lewis Central 9

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 0

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 2

Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3 

Thomas Jefferson 10 Sioux City West 0

LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4

Non-Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Iowa City West 5

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Independence 2

