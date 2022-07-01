KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Harlan 6 Underwood 1
Lewis Central 3 Southeast Polk 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 Carroll 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 10 innings
Sioux City East 10 Storm Lake 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 22 Ar-We-Va 14
Bishop Garrigan 10 North Iowa 0
Audubon 12 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 6 Glidden-Ralston 5 – 8 innings
Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Orient-Macksburg 12 Essex 11
Tri-Center 11 St. Albert 1
Sidney 13 Riverside 10
Fremont-Mills 10 East Mills 1
CAM 15 Stanton 6
Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
Grand View Christian 13 Melcher-Dallas 3
East Union 11 Bedford 1
Lenox 5 Murray 3
Moulton-Udell 6 Seymour 0
Moravia 10 Mormon Trail 0
Class 2A Region 3 — First Round
Lawton-Bronson 25 IKM-Manning 12
Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 8
Class 2A Region 4 — First Round
Panorama 11 ACGC 9
Central Decatur 5 Nodaway Valley 0
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Lewis Central 9
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 0
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 2
Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3
Thomas Jefferson 10 Sioux City West 0
LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Iowa City West 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Independence 2