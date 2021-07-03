KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

East Mills 8 Essex 4

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Championship: Tri-Center 6 Underwood 5 

Consolation: Treynor 13 Missouri Valley 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 7 Wayne 0

Southwest Valley 18 East Union 3

Nodaway Valley 4 Southeast Warren 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 16 Bedford 4

Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1

Boyer Valley 10 Whiting 0

Ar-We-Va 2 West Harrison 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 9 Mormon Trail 3

Murray 10 Moulton-Udell 0

Lamoni 12 Twin Cedars 1

Ankeny Christian 8 Melcher-Dallas 7

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 10 Abraham Lincoln 0

Southeast Polk 4 Lewis Central 2

Riverside 7 Griswold 6

Sioux City East 6 Spencer 2

Dowling Catholic 7 LeMars 0

Alta-Aurelia 4 Sioux City West 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 0

Corner Conference 

Essex 18 East Mills 7 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 3 Lenox 2

East Union 12 Southwest Valley 3

Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 22 Bedford 5

Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 0

West Harrison 8 Ar-We-Va 2

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 14 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)

Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 5 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 0 (Game 1)

LeMars 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 2 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 7 Diagonal 0

Orient-Macksburg 14 Mormon Trail 2

Moravia 14 Seymour 2

Twin Cedars 10 Lamoni 0

Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 8 Sidney 0

MVAOCOU 12 IKM-Manning 0

