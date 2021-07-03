KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 8 Essex 4
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Championship: Tri-Center 6 Underwood 5
Consolation: Treynor 13 Missouri Valley 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 7 Wayne 0
Southwest Valley 18 East Union 3
Nodaway Valley 4 Southeast Warren 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 16 Bedford 4
Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Boyer Valley 10 Whiting 0
Ar-We-Va 2 West Harrison 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 9 Mormon Trail 3
Murray 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Lamoni 12 Twin Cedars 1
Ankeny Christian 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Non-Conference
St. Albert 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 4 Lewis Central 2
Riverside 7 Griswold 6
Sioux City East 6 Spencer 2
Dowling Catholic 7 LeMars 0
Alta-Aurelia 4 Sioux City West 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 0
Corner Conference
Essex 18 East Mills 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 3 Lenox 2
East Union 12 Southwest Valley 3
Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 22 Bedford 5
Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 0
West Harrison 8 Ar-We-Va 2
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 14 Sioux City West 5 (Game 1)
Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 5 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 7 Diagonal 0
Orient-Macksburg 14 Mormon Trail 2
Moravia 14 Seymour 2
Twin Cedars 10 Lamoni 0
Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4
Non-Conference
St. Albert 8 Sidney 0
MVAOCOU 12 IKM-Manning 0