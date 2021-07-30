STATE TOURNAMENT BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Semifinals
Marion 9 Central DeWitt 2
Wahlert Catholic 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7
Class 4A Semifinals
Pleasant Valley 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Johnston 5 Ankeny 0
STATE TOURNAMENT BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Semifinals
Marion 9 Central DeWitt 2
Wahlert Catholic 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7
Class 4A Semifinals
Pleasant Valley 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Johnston 5 Ankeny 0
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.