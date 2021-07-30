STATE TOURNAMENT BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Semifinals 

Marion 9 Central DeWitt 2

Wahlert Catholic 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7

Class 4A Semifinals 

Pleasant Valley 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3

Johnston 5 Ankeny 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.