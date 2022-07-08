KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 4

MOC-Floyd Valley 6 Sioux Center 1

Spencer 4 Storm Lake 3

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 

Lewis Central 13 Clarke 0

Creston 5 Denison-Schleswig 4

Harlan 2 Carroll 0

Glenwood 3 Atlantic 2

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 

Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 3

Waukee 9 Des Moines Hoover 0

Southeast Polk 15 Sioux City North 2

CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8 

Waukee Northwest 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

WDM Valley 3 Abraham Lincoln 0

Des Moines Roosevelt 3 Norwalk 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A REGION 2 

Woodbine 4 Boyer Valley 1

Newell-Fonda 1 GTRA 0

CLASS 1A REGION 3 

Southeast Warren 12 Griswold 2

CLASS 1A REGION 5 

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 East Union 0

Wayne 18 Moravia 0

CLASS 1A REGION 8 

Twin Cedars 4 Highland 1

Sigourney 2 Wapello 1

CLASS 2A REGION 3 

Logan-Magnolia 6 Treynor 0 

West Monona 13 MVAOCU 1

CLASS 2A REGION 4

West Central Valley 6 Kuemper Catholic 5

Mount Ayr 4 Interstate 35 2

CLASS 4A REGION 1

Denison-Schleswig 2 LeMars 0

CLASS 5A REGION 2 

Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 2

