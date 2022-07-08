KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 4
MOC-Floyd Valley 6 Sioux Center 1
Spencer 4 Storm Lake 3
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8
Lewis Central 13 Clarke 0
Creston 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
Harlan 2 Carroll 0
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 2
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 3
Waukee 9 Des Moines Hoover 0
Southeast Polk 15 Sioux City North 2
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8
Waukee Northwest 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
WDM Valley 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Des Moines Roosevelt 3 Norwalk 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A REGION 2
Woodbine 4 Boyer Valley 1
Newell-Fonda 1 GTRA 0
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Southeast Warren 12 Griswold 2
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 East Union 0
Wayne 18 Moravia 0
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Twin Cedars 4 Highland 1
Sigourney 2 Wapello 1
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Logan-Magnolia 6 Treynor 0
West Monona 13 MVAOCU 1
CLASS 2A REGION 4
West Central Valley 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Mount Ayr 4 Interstate 35 2
CLASS 4A REGION 1
Denison-Schleswig 2 LeMars 0
CLASS 5A REGION 2
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 2