KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 1

Clarinda 6 Glenwood 4

Red Oak 18 Kuemper Catholic 13

Kuemper Catholic 12 Red Oak 8

Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0

Corner Conference 

East Mills 12 Griswold 8

East Mills 12 Griswold 1

Stanton 34 Essex 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 8 Missouri Valley 5

Underwood 9 IKM-Manning 0 

Tri-Center 11 Logan-Magnolia 1

Tri-Center 12 Logan-Magnolia 7

Audubon 12 AHSTW 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 10 Bedford 6

Lenox 7 Southwest Valley 6

Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 East Union 3

Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Woodbine 17 Glidden-Ralston 0

Ar-We-Va 10 Boyer Valley 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 West Harrison 2 — 8 inn

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 11 Mormon Trail 2

Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Melcher-Dallas 2

Murray 17 Moulton-Udell 0

Mormon Trail Orient-Macksburg

Lamoni 12 Twin Cedars 1

Moravia 10 Seymour 2

Non-Conference 

Dowling Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0

Thomas Jefferson 18 Des Moines North 0

Ankeny Centennial 9 Sioux City West 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 2 Shenandoah 1

Kuemper Catholic 18 Red Oak 2

Kuemper Catholic 17 Red Oak 2

Corner Conference 

Griswold 3 East Mills 0

Griswold 15 East Mills 0 

Essex 6 Stanton 5

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 7 Audubon 1

AHSTW 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn

Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 11 Tri-Center 0

Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 12 Bedford 1

Mount Ayr 4 Nodaway Valley 2

Southwest Valley 11 Lenox 6

Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 CAM 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine 7 Glidden-Ralston 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Seymour

Twin Cedars 11 Lamoni 1

Murray 12 Moulton-Udell 2

Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 1

Non-Conference 

West Lyon 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Creston 6 Earlham 3

Bondurant-Farrar 6 Atlantic 3

Ankeny 12 Atlantic 1

Ankeny 15 Creston 0

OABCIG Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Ogden 6 Lewis Central 5 — 8 inn

Lewis Central 7 Woodward-Granger 2

LeMars Tournament

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Hinton 1

West Monona 11 Sioux City North 3

Hinton 4 LeMars 0

Spencer 10 Sioux City North 1

Spencer 10 LeMars 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic West Monona

