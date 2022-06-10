KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 1
Clarinda 6 Glenwood 4
Red Oak 18 Kuemper Catholic 13
Kuemper Catholic 12 Red Oak 8
Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0
Corner Conference
East Mills 12 Griswold 8
East Mills 12 Griswold 1
Stanton 34 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 8 Missouri Valley 5
Underwood 9 IKM-Manning 0
Tri-Center 11 Logan-Magnolia 1
Tri-Center 12 Logan-Magnolia 7
Audubon 12 AHSTW 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 10 Bedford 6
Lenox 7 Southwest Valley 6
Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 East Union 3
Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 3
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Woodbine 17 Glidden-Ralston 0
Ar-We-Va 10 Boyer Valley 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 West Harrison 2 — 8 inn
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 11 Mormon Trail 2
Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Murray 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Mormon Trail Orient-Macksburg
Lamoni 12 Twin Cedars 1
Moravia 10 Seymour 2
Non-Conference
Dowling Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Thomas Jefferson 18 Des Moines North 0
Ankeny Centennial 9 Sioux City West 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 2 Shenandoah 1
Kuemper Catholic 18 Red Oak 2
Kuemper Catholic 17 Red Oak 2
Corner Conference
Griswold 3 East Mills 0
Griswold 15 East Mills 0
Essex 6 Stanton 5
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 7 Audubon 1
AHSTW 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn
Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 11 Tri-Center 0
Missouri Valley 8 Riverside 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 12 Bedford 1
Mount Ayr 4 Nodaway Valley 2
Southwest Valley 11 Lenox 6
Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 CAM 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Woodbine 7 Glidden-Ralston 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Seymour
Twin Cedars 11 Lamoni 1
Murray 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Orient-Macksburg 11 Mormon Trail 1
Non-Conference
West Lyon 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Creston 6 Earlham 3
Bondurant-Farrar 6 Atlantic 3
Ankeny 12 Atlantic 1
Ankeny 15 Creston 0
OABCIG Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 6 East Sac County 5
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Ogden 6 Lewis Central 5 — 8 inn
Lewis Central 7 Woodward-Granger 2
LeMars Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Hinton 1
West Monona 11 Sioux City North 3
Hinton 4 LeMars 0
Spencer 10 Sioux City North 1
Spencer 10 LeMars 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic West Monona