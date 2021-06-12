KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert PPD
Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 2
Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 6
Corner Conference
Griswold 16 Essex 6
Fremont-Mills 9 East Mills 7
Sidney 4 Stanton 3 — 10 inn
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 7 Riverside 4
Riverside 9 Audubon 2
Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 2
Underwood 13 Missouri Valley 4
Tri-Center 23 AHSTW 1 (Game 1)
Tri-Center 5 AHSTW 0 (Game 2)
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 16 Wayne 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southwest Valley 4
Nodaway Valley 12 East Union 2
Lenox 5 Central Decatur 2
Southeast Warren 15 Bedford 2
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 3
Boyer Valley 19 Whiting 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 3
Lamoni 9 Twin Cedars 8
Moravia 14 Seymour 3
Mormon Trail 3 Orient-Macksburg 1
Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 12 Urbandale 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH) PPD
Corner Conference
Griswold 6 Essex 3
Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0
Sidney 6 Stanton 3
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 2 Riverside 1
Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 0
AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 3
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia PPD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 6 Mount Ayr 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Southwest Valley 1
Nodaway Valley 14 East Union 0
Lenox 10 Central Decatur 2
Southeast Warren 13 Bedford 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 7 West Harrison 0
Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 1
Glidden-Ralston 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Woodbine 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 5 Lamoni 0
Moravia 4 Seymour 0
Orient-Macksburg 12 Mormon Trail 0
Murray 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak PPD
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 West Lyon 9
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Bondurant-Farrar 8 Creston 2
Atlantic 8 Washington 1
Ankeny 8 Atlantic 3
Creston vs. Burlington, 6:45 PM CANCELLED
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Lewis Central 5 Pleasantville 4
Woodward-Granger 5 Lewis Central 1
OABCIG Tournament
Newell-Fonda 11 Denison-Schleswig 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 OABCIG 4
LeMars Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Spencer 5
West Monona 10 Sioux City West 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Western Christian 3
Hinton 29 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 2 Gehlen Catholic 0
West Monona 5 LeMars 2
Sioux City North 7 Hinton 5
LeMars 16 Lawton-Bronson 1