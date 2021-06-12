KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert PPD 

Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 2

Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 6

Corner Conference 

Griswold 16 Essex 6

Fremont-Mills 9 East Mills 7

Sidney 4 Stanton 3 — 10 inn

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 7 Riverside 4

Riverside 9 Audubon 2

Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 2

Underwood 13 Missouri Valley 4

Tri-Center 23 AHSTW 1 (Game 1)

Tri-Center 5 AHSTW 0 (Game 2)

Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 8 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 16 Wayne 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southwest Valley 4

Nodaway Valley 12 East Union 2

Lenox 5 Central Decatur 2

Southeast Warren 15 Bedford 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 3

Boyer Valley 19 Whiting 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 3

Lamoni 9 Twin Cedars 8

Moravia 14 Seymour 3

Mormon Trail 3 Orient-Macksburg 1

Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 12 Urbandale 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH) PPD

Corner Conference 

Griswold 6 Essex 3 

Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0

Sidney 6 Stanton 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 2 Riverside 1

Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 0

AHSTW 4 Tri-Center 3

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia PPD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 6 Mount Ayr 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Southwest Valley 1

Nodaway Valley 14 East Union 0

Lenox 10 Central Decatur 2

Southeast Warren 13 Bedford 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 7 West Harrison 0

Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 1

Glidden-Ralston 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Woodbine 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 5 Lamoni 0

Moravia 4 Seymour 0 

Orient-Macksburg 12 Mormon Trail 0

Murray 13 Moulton-Udell 1

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak PPD

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 West Lyon 9

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Bondurant-Farrar 8 Creston 2

Atlantic 8 Washington 1

Ankeny 8 Atlantic 3

Creston vs. Burlington, 6:45 PM CANCELLED

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Lewis Central 5 Pleasantville 4

Woodward-Granger 5 Lewis Central 1

OABCIG Tournament 

Newell-Fonda 11 Denison-Schleswig 1

Kuemper Catholic 5 OABCIG 4

LeMars Tournament 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Spencer 5

West Monona 10 Sioux City West 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Western Christian 3

Hinton 29 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 2 Gehlen Catholic 0 

West Monona 5 LeMars 2

Sioux City North 7 Hinton 5

LeMars 16 Lawton-Bronson 1

