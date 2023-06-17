KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Griswold 14 Sidney 13

East Mills 15 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 2 Stanton 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 8 AHSTW 0

Logan-Magnolia 8 Missouri Valley 1

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Treynor 11 Tri-Center 8

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 4 Lenox 3 – 8 innings

Southwest Valley 19 Mount Ayr 16

Nodaway Valley 6 East Union 4

Central Decatur 11 Wayne 1

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Boyer Valley 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 West Harrison 3

Glidden-Ralston 16 Ar-We-Va 12

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 5 Melcher-Dallas 1

Moravia 11 Twin Cedars 0

Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 3

Non-Conference

Red Oak 3 Clear Lake 0

Woodbine 4 St. Albert 3

Harlan 5 Solon 4 – 9 innings

Creston 3 West Central Valley 2

Sioux City West 17 Denison-Schleswig 14 – 10 innings

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 5 Glenwood 1

Corner Conference 

East Mills 8 Essex 6 — 8 inn

Griswold 12 Sidney 0

Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 9 AHSTW 5

Riverside 16 IKM-Manning 2

Riverside 9 IKM-Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 1

Treynor 14 Tri-Center 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 15 Lenox 8

Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 5

East Union 3 Nodaway Valley 0

Wayne 13 Central Decatur 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0 — 8 inn

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Boyer Valley 0

Ar-We-Va 9 Glidden-Ralston 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 14 Moulton-Udell 4

Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 0

Twin Cedars 10 Moravia 2

Melcher-Dallas 10 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference

Woodbine 2 St. Albert 0

Muscatine 11 Atlantic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

Atlantic 8 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 7 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

Boone 11 Kuemper Catholic 1

MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Ankeny 12 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

Newell-Fonda 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

