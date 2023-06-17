KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Griswold 14 Sidney 13
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 2 Stanton 0
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 8 AHSTW 0
Logan-Magnolia 8 Missouri Valley 1
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Treynor 11 Tri-Center 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 4 Lenox 3 – 8 innings
Southwest Valley 19 Mount Ayr 16
Nodaway Valley 6 East Union 4
Central Decatur 11 Wayne 1
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Boyer Valley 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 West Harrison 3
Glidden-Ralston 16 Ar-We-Va 12
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 0
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 5 Melcher-Dallas 1
Moravia 11 Twin Cedars 0
Ankeny Christian 15 Murray 3
Non-Conference
Red Oak 3 Clear Lake 0
Woodbine 4 St. Albert 3
Harlan 5 Solon 4 – 9 innings
Creston 3 West Central Valley 2
Sioux City West 17 Denison-Schleswig 14 – 10 innings
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 5 Glenwood 1
Corner Conference
East Mills 8 Essex 6 — 8 inn
Griswold 12 Sidney 0
Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 5
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 9 AHSTW 5
Riverside 16 IKM-Manning 2
Riverside 9 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 1
Treynor 14 Tri-Center 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 15 Lenox 8
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 5
East Union 3 Nodaway Valley 0
Wayne 13 Central Decatur 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0 — 8 inn
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Boyer Valley 0
Ar-We-Va 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 14 Moulton-Udell 4
Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 0
Twin Cedars 10 Moravia 2
Melcher-Dallas 10 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Woodbine 2 St. Albert 0
Muscatine 11 Atlantic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
Atlantic 8 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 7 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
Boone 11 Kuemper Catholic 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Ankeny 12 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
Newell-Fonda 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (at Fort Dodge Invitational)