KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Fremont-Mills 13 Stanton 1
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 7 IKM-Manning 5
Underwood 12 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
Treynor 10 Tri-Center 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 9 Bedford 3
Lenox 11 Bedford 10
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 2
Nodaway Valley 12 East Union 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southeast Warren 1
Central Decatur 12 Wayne 8
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 13 Exira/EHK 5
Woodbine 16 Whiting 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Boyer Valley 2
Ar-We-Va 6 Glidden-Ralston 5
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 4
Sioux City North 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 6
Lamoni 6 Mormon Trail 0
Ankeny Christian 18 Moulton-Udell 3
Seymour 10 Murray 8
Non-Conference
Red Oak 1 Clear Lake 0
Mid-Prairie 9 Denison-Schleswig 1
Dowling Catholic 7 Sioux City East 2
Dowling Catholic 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Dowling Catholic 7 LeMars 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 0
Essex 12 East Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 15 IKM-Manning 12
Treynor 10 Tri-Center 3
Underwood 19 AHSTW 5
Logan-Magnolia 4 Missouri Valley 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 13 Bedford 6
Lenox 9 Bedford 7
East Union 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Southeast Warren 1
Wayne 10 Central Decatur 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 16 West Harrison 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 0
Woodbine 14 Whiting 2
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 2
Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City West 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
Murray 13 Seymour 1
Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Lamoni 10 Mormon Trail 0
Fort Dodge Tournament
Fort Dodge 10 Sioux City East 0
Ankeny 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Williamsburg 11 Atlantic 0
Central Springs 13 Atlantic 3
Waterloo Columbus 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13 Sioux City East 2
Waukee Northwest Tournament
Waukee 9 Abraham Lincoln 2
Dowling Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 12 Boone 11
MOC-Floyd Valley 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1