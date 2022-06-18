KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

East Mills 15 Essex 0

Fremont-Mills 13 Stanton 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 7 IKM-Manning 5

Underwood 12 AHSTW 2

Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2

Treynor 10 Tri-Center 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 9 Bedford 3

Lenox 11 Bedford 10

Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 2

Nodaway Valley 12 East Union 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southeast Warren 1

Central Decatur 12 Wayne 8

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 13 Exira/EHK 5

Woodbine 16 Whiting 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Boyer Valley 2

Ar-We-Va 6 Glidden-Ralston 5

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sioux City North 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 6

Lamoni 6 Mormon Trail 0

Ankeny Christian 18 Moulton-Udell 3

Seymour 10 Murray 8

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 1 Clear Lake 0

Mid-Prairie 9 Denison-Schleswig 1

Dowling Catholic 7 Sioux City East 2

Dowling Catholic 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5

Dowling Catholic 7 LeMars 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 9 Stanton 0

Essex 12 East Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 15 IKM-Manning 12

Treynor 10 Tri-Center 3

Underwood 19 AHSTW 5

Logan-Magnolia 4 Missouri Valley 0

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Lenox 13 Bedford 6

Lenox 9 Bedford 7

East Union 4 Nodaway Valley 0

Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Southeast Warren 1

Wayne 10 Central Decatur 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/EHK 16 West Harrison 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 0

Woodbine 14 Whiting 2

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 2

Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City West 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)

Murray 13 Seymour 1

Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0

Lamoni 10 Mormon Trail 0

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Fort Dodge 10 Sioux City East 0

Ankeny 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

Williamsburg 11 Atlantic 0

Central Springs 13 Atlantic 3

Waterloo Columbus 13 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13 Sioux City East 2

Waukee Northwest Tournament 

Waukee 9 Abraham Lincoln 2

Dowling Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 1

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 12 Boone 11

MOC-Floyd Valley 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

