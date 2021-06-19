KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 10 Shenandoah 6

Denison-Schleswig 12 Atlantic 2

Corner Conference 

Sidney 5 East Mills 2

Fremont-Mills 2 Essex 1 (Game 1)

Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 4 (Game 2)

Stanton 6 Griswold 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 7 Audubon 3

Logan-Magnolia 18 IKM-Manning 5

Treynor 16 Riverside 7

Tri-Center 11 Underwood 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 7 East Union 6

Central Decatur 12 Southwest Valley 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Lenox 4 — 8 inn

Mount Ayr 7 Southeast Warren 2

Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 11 Glidden-Ralston 5

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

CAM 14 West Harrison 3

Woodbine 16 Whiting 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 2

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 4

Ankeny Christian 10 Moulton-Udell 0

Seymour 12 Murray 10

Non-Conference 

Clear Lake 4 Red Oak 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Kuemper Catholic SUSPENDED

Remsen St. Mary’s at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Algona 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (6/18)

Corner Conference 

Sidney 10 East Mills 3

Fremont-Mills 6 Essex 3 (Game 1)

Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 2 (Game 2)

Griswold 13 Stanton 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 5

Logan-Magnolia 18 IKM-Manning 5

Riverside 7 Treynor 6

Underwood 12 Tri-Center 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 7 Bedford 5

Central Decatur 14 Southwest Valley 4

Lenox 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Southeast Warren 10 Mount Ayr 0

Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 21 Glidden-Ralston 9

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5

West Harrison 4 CAM 2

Woodbine 10 Whiting 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 16 Orient-Macksburg 1

Melcher-Dallas 10 Moravia 4

Murray 10 Seymour 5

Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 3

Moulton-Udell 6 Diagonal 5

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 5 Clarinda 3

West Monona 5 St. Albert 1

Boone 19 Kuemper Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 3

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Winterset 2 Atlantic 1

Pleasant Valley def. Harlan

Assumption 13 Sioux City East 4

Muscatine 12 Bishop Heelan 1

Columbus Catholic 6 Sioux City East 5

Bishop Heelan 12 Ankeny 5

