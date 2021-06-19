KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 10 Shenandoah 6
Denison-Schleswig 12 Atlantic 2
Corner Conference
Sidney 5 East Mills 2
Fremont-Mills 2 Essex 1 (Game 1)
Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 4 (Game 2)
Stanton 6 Griswold 0
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 7 Audubon 3
Logan-Magnolia 18 IKM-Manning 5
Treynor 16 Riverside 7
Tri-Center 11 Underwood 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 7 East Union 6
Central Decatur 12 Southwest Valley 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Lenox 4 — 8 inn
Mount Ayr 7 Southeast Warren 2
Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 11 Glidden-Ralston 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
CAM 14 West Harrison 3
Woodbine 16 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 2
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 4
Ankeny Christian 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Seymour 12 Murray 10
Non-Conference
Clear Lake 4 Red Oak 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Kuemper Catholic SUSPENDED
Remsen St. Mary’s at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Algona 5
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (6/18)
Corner Conference
Sidney 10 East Mills 3
Fremont-Mills 6 Essex 3 (Game 1)
Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 2 (Game 2)
Griswold 13 Stanton 5
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 5
Logan-Magnolia 18 IKM-Manning 5
Riverside 7 Treynor 6
Underwood 12 Tri-Center 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 7 Bedford 5
Central Decatur 14 Southwest Valley 4
Lenox 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Southeast Warren 10 Mount Ayr 0
Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 21 Glidden-Ralston 9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
West Harrison 4 CAM 2
Woodbine 10 Whiting 1
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 16 Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas 10 Moravia 4
Murray 10 Seymour 5
Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 3
Moulton-Udell 6 Diagonal 5
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Clarinda 3
West Monona 5 St. Albert 1
Boone 19 Kuemper Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Fort Dodge Tournament
Winterset 2 Atlantic 1
Pleasant Valley def. Harlan
Assumption 13 Sioux City East 4
Muscatine 12 Bishop Heelan 1
Columbus Catholic 6 Sioux City East 5
Bishop Heelan 12 Ankeny 5