KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2 

Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 7 Griswold 3 

Sidney 10 East Mills 8

Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1 

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 4 AHSTW 2 

Missouri Valley 11 IKM-Manning 1 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5 

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2 

Central Decatur 10 Southwest Valley 0 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0 

Glidden-Ralston 12 Boyer Valley 11 

West Harrison 15 CAM 9 

Woodbine 12 Whiting 1 

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 14 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1) 

Abraham Lincoln 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2) 

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Diagonal

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Boone 12 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Earlham 6 Atlantic 3 

Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 MOC-Floyd Valley 9 

Unity Christian 13 Sioux City West 6

West Lyon Sioux City West

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 9 Glenwood 4 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 16 Griswold 1 

Sidney 6 East Mills 3 

Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 1 

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 2 Treynor 0

IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0 -- 8 in 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2 

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1 

Central Decatur 8 Southwest Valley 1 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 1 

Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 2 

CAM 11 West Harrison 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 9 (Game 1) 

Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 12 Moulton-Udell 4

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 10 Abraham Lincoln 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Logan-Magnolia 11 West Monona 1

Tri-Center 10 Thomas Jefferson 5 