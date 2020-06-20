KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 3 Glenwood 2
Denison-Schleswig 13 Clarinda 1
Corner Conference
Stanton 7 Griswold 3
Sidney 10 East Mills 8
Fremont-Mills 8 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 4 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley 11 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 2
Central Decatur 10 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Glidden-Ralston 12 Boyer Valley 11
West Harrison 15 CAM 9
Woodbine 12 Whiting 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Boone 12 Kuemper Catholic 2
Earlham 6 Atlantic 3
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 MOC-Floyd Valley 9
Unity Christian 13 Sioux City West 6
West Lyon Sioux City West
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 9 Glenwood 4
Corner Conference
Stanton 16 Griswold 1
Sidney 6 East Mills 3
Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 1
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 2 Treynor 0
IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0 -- 8 in
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 12 Wayne 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Central Decatur 8 Southwest Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton 1
Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 2
CAM 11 West Harrison 0
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 9 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 12 Moulton-Udell 4
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 10 Abraham Lincoln 5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Logan-Magnolia 11 West Monona 1
Tri-Center 10 Thomas Jefferson 5