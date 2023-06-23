KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 0

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Fremont-Mills 5 Stanton 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 15 Audubon 3

IKM-Manning 5 AHSTW 3

Logan-Magnolia 13 Riverside 3

Treynor 9 Missouri Valley 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 13 Wayne 12

Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 0

Mount Ayr 15 Nodaway Valley 5

Central Decatur 12 Southeast Warren 2

East Union 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 1

CAM 19 Glidden-Ralston 1

West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 2

Moravia 15 Murray 4

Ankeny Christian 8 Twin Cedars 1

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 12 Glenwood 6

Underwood 14 Creston 12

MVAOCOU 8 Denison-Schleswig 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux Center 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 4 Tri-Center 3

AHSTW 5 IKM-Manning 3

Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 5

Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 5 — 8 inn

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 7 Bedford 0

Southwest Valley 16 Lenox 3

Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Glidden-Ralston 5 CAM 4

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 5 Thomas Jefferson 3

Sioux City North 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 10 Melcher-Dallas 1

Orient-Macksburg 15 Melcher-Dallas 3

Seymour 7 Lamoni 6

Mormon Trail 15 Moulton-Udell 4

Murray 10 Moravia 4

Non-Conference 

Saydel 12 Glenwood 0 (at Roland-Story Tournament)

East Marshall 9 Atlantic 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Denison-Schleswig 2

Newell-Fonda 10 Denison-Schleswig 6

Spencer 10 LeMars 0 (at Spencer Invitational)

LeMars 2 MOC-Floyd Valley 1 (at Spencer Invitational)

Des Moines Lincoln 13 Sioux City East 12

Sioux City East 9 Des Moines Lincoln 8

Sioux Center 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.