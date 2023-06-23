KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 0
Corner Conference Tournament
Championship: Fremont-Mills 5 Stanton 4
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 15 Audubon 3
IKM-Manning 5 AHSTW 3
Logan-Magnolia 13 Riverside 3
Treynor 9 Missouri Valley 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 13 Wayne 12
Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 0
Mount Ayr 15 Nodaway Valley 5
Central Decatur 12 Southeast Warren 2
East Union 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 1
CAM 19 Glidden-Ralston 1
West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 2
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 2
Moravia 15 Murray 4
Ankeny Christian 8 Twin Cedars 1
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 12 Glenwood 6
Underwood 14 Creston 12
MVAOCOU 8 Denison-Schleswig 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux Center 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Championship: Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 4 Tri-Center 3
AHSTW 5 IKM-Manning 3
Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 5
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 5 — 8 inn
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 7 Bedford 0
Southwest Valley 16 Lenox 3
Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Glidden-Ralston 5 CAM 4
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 5 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City North 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 3
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 10 Melcher-Dallas 1
Orient-Macksburg 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Seymour 7 Lamoni 6
Mormon Trail 15 Moulton-Udell 4
Murray 10 Moravia 4
Non-Conference
Saydel 12 Glenwood 0 (at Roland-Story Tournament)
East Marshall 9 Atlantic 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Denison-Schleswig 2
Newell-Fonda 10 Denison-Schleswig 6
Spencer 10 LeMars 0 (at Spencer Invitational)
LeMars 2 MOC-Floyd Valley 1 (at Spencer Invitational)
Des Moines Lincoln 13 Sioux City East 12
Sioux City East 9 Des Moines Lincoln 8
Sioux Center 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4