KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 1

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Stanton 8 Fremont-Mills 5

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0

Treynor 4 Missouri Valley 3

Tri-Center 16 Audubon 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 11 Bedford 0

Lenox 3 Southwest Valley 1

Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 East Union 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Woodbine 0

West Harrison 14 Boyer Valley 3

CAM 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

Ar-We-Va 11 Whiting 3

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 17 Thomas Jefferson 7

Sioux City West 14 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 LeMars 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 11 Melcher-Dallas 9

Mormon Trail 16 Twin Cedars 15

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

Underwood 10 Creston 4

Denison-Schleswig 15 MVAOCOU 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 3

Fort Dodge 9 Sioux City North 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Griswold 10 Stanton 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 5 Tri-Center 0

Logan-Magnolia 15 Riverside 3

AHSTW 10 IKM-Manning 0

Treynor 5 Missouri Valley 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne 12 Bedford 0

Southwest Valley 4 Lenox 3

Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys 13 East Union 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 7 Glidden-Ralston 2

Boyer Valley 16 West Harrison 6

Whiting 8 Ar-We-Va 7

Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3

Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux City West 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux City West 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 13 Melcher-Dallas 3

Moravia at Moulton-Udell (DH)

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Roland-Story Tournament 

Roland-Story 8 Glenwood 0

Glenwood 3 AGWSR 2

Spencer Invitational 

LeMars 14 Denison-Schleswig 2

Denison-Schleswig 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

LeMars 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Non-Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux Center 0

