KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 9 Shenandoah 5
Kuemper Catholic 17 Clarinda 2
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Griswold 3 Stanton 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Mount Ayr 1
Central Decatur 4 Nodaway Valley 2
East Union 3 Lenox 2 — 15 inn
Wayne 16 Bedford 5
Southeast Warren 15 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 12 Glidden-Ralston 7
CAM, Anita 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 7 Moulton-Udell 0
Moravia 13 Moulton-Udell 3
Lamoni 7 Orient-Macksburg 4
Seymour 14 Diagonal 2
Twin Cedars 21 Mormon Trail 2
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 15 Abraham Lincoln 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Audubon 4
West Lyon 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 0
Kuemper Catholic 12 Clarinda 1
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Stanton vs. Sidney Suspended in 3rd w/Stanton up 5-3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Mount Ayr 5
Lenox 13 East Union 3
Wayne 16 Bedford 1
Southeast Warren 13 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 3
CAM, Anita 11 Ar-We-Va 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 19 Moulton-Udell 3
Lamoni 16 Orient-Macksburg 1
Ankeny Christian 6 Seymour 2
Twin Cedars 13 Mormon Trail 4
Murray 4 Melcher-Dallas 1
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 11 Atlantic 1
Denison-Schleswig 14 MVAOCOU 0
Treynor 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Audubon 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5