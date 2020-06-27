KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 9 Shenandoah 5

Kuemper Catholic 17 Clarinda 2

Corner Conference Tournament Championship 

Griswold 3 Stanton 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Mount Ayr 1

Central Decatur 4 Nodaway Valley 2

East Union 3 Lenox 2 — 15 inn

Wayne 16 Bedford 5

Southeast Warren 15 Southwest Valley 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 12 Glidden-Ralston 7

CAM, Anita 5 Ar-We-Va 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 7 Moulton-Udell 0

Moravia 13 Moulton-Udell 3

Lamoni 7 Orient-Macksburg 4

Seymour 14 Diagonal 2

Twin Cedars 21 Mormon Trail 2

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 15 Abraham Lincoln 10

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Audubon 4

West Lyon 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 8 Shenandoah 0

Kuemper Catholic 12 Clarinda 1

Corner Conference Tournament Championship 

Stanton vs. Sidney Suspended in 3rd w/Stanton up 5-3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Mount Ayr 5

Lenox 13 East Union 3

Wayne 16 Bedford 1

Southeast Warren 13 Southwest Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 3

CAM, Anita 11 Ar-We-Va 0

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 19 Moulton-Udell 3

Lamoni 16 Orient-Macksburg 1

Ankeny Christian 6 Seymour 2

Twin Cedars 13 Mormon Trail 4

Murray 4 Melcher-Dallas 1

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 11 Atlantic 1

Denison-Schleswig 14 MVAOCOU 0

Treynor 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Audubon 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5