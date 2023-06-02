KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 9 Glenwood 3

Corner Conference 

Sidney 17 Essex 1 (game called due to weather in 3rd)

Stanton at East Mills (suspended in top 4, Stanton up 3-1)

Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 5

Treynor 13 Riverside 10

Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 2 East Union 1 — 6 inn

Mount Ayr 8 Bedford 4 — 8 inn

Lenox 11 Nodaway Valley 1

Southeast Warren 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Wayne 16 Southwest Valley 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4

West Harrison 8 Boyer Valley 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 12 Moulton-Udell 3

Ankeny Christian Academy 6 Twin Cedars 4

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 11 St. Albert 7

Lewis Central 4 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Denison-Schleswig 0

Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 3

Fort Dodge 3 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City West vs. Mason City (at Sioux City East)

Sioux City East 14 Mason City 5 — 5 inn (called due to weather)

Storm Lake at LeMars

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 2

Moravia 6 Fairfield 5

Missouri State Baseball Tournament (at Ozark)

Class 5 Semifinal: Festus 2 Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Class 5 Semifinal: St. Francis Borgia 4 Webb City 0

Class 6 Semifinal: Francis Howell 9 Jackson 83

Class 6 Semifinal: Liberty North 2 Nixa 1

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)

Class 1A Semifinal: Gilbert 1 Des Moines Christian 0

Class 1A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Assumption 1

Class 2A Semifinal: Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Pella 0

Class 2A Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes 1 North Scott 0

Class 3A Semifinal: WDM Valley 3 Waukee Northwest 1

Class 3A Semifinal: Johnston 2 Dowling Catholic 0

Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)

Class 1 Semifinal: Villa Duchesne 4 Saxony Lutheran 0

Class 1 Semifinal: Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1 Bishop LeBlond 0

Class 2 Semifinal: Clayton 3 Whitfield 2

Clas 2 Semifinal: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 5 Pleasant Hill 0

Class 3 Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Ursuline Academy 0

Class 3 Semifinal: Smithville 3 Union 2

Class 4 Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 4 Lafayette (Wildwood) 1 

Class 4 Semifinal: Liberty North 8 Kickapoo 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference

East Mills 4 Stanton 3

Essex 11 Sidney 1

Griswold 4 Fremont-Mills 0 — 6 inn (game called due to weather in top 7)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 7 Underwood 4

Missouri Valley 5 Audubon 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 5

Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 4

Wayne 19 Southwest Valley 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 8 CAM 3

Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 5

Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 — 6 inn (game called due to weather)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 7

Murray Tournament 

Central Decatur 7 Melcher-Dallas 1

Orient-Macksburg 10 Lamoni 4

Murray 10 East Union 6

Non-Conference

Clarinda 8 AHSTW 3

Lewis Central 6 Abraham Lincoln 0

St. Albert 4 Thomas Jefferson 2

Central Springs 7 Creston 3

Ankeny Centennial 14 Creston 1

Storm Lake 9 LeMars 5

