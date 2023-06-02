KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 9 Glenwood 3
Corner Conference
Sidney 17 Essex 1 (game called due to weather in 3rd)
Stanton at East Mills (suspended in top 4, Stanton up 3-1)
Fremont-Mills 9 Griswold 2
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 5
Treynor 13 Riverside 10
Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 2 East Union 1 — 6 inn
Mount Ayr 8 Bedford 4 — 8 inn
Lenox 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Southeast Warren 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Wayne 16 Southwest Valley 5
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4
West Harrison 8 Boyer Valley 2
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 12 Moulton-Udell 3
Ankeny Christian Academy 6 Twin Cedars 4
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 11 St. Albert 7
Lewis Central 4 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Sioux City East 5 Fort Dodge 3
Fort Dodge 3 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City West vs. Mason City (at Sioux City East)
Sioux City East 14 Mason City 5 — 5 inn (called due to weather)
Storm Lake at LeMars
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 2
Moravia 6 Fairfield 5
Missouri State Baseball Tournament (at Ozark)
Class 5 Semifinal: Festus 2 Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Class 5 Semifinal: St. Francis Borgia 4 Webb City 0
Class 6 Semifinal: Francis Howell 9 Jackson 83
Class 6 Semifinal: Liberty North 2 Nixa 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)
Class 1A Semifinal: Gilbert 1 Des Moines Christian 0
Class 1A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Assumption 1
Class 2A Semifinal: Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Pella 0
Class 2A Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes 1 North Scott 0
Class 3A Semifinal: WDM Valley 3 Waukee Northwest 1
Class 3A Semifinal: Johnston 2 Dowling Catholic 0
Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)
Class 1 Semifinal: Villa Duchesne 4 Saxony Lutheran 0
Class 1 Semifinal: Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1 Bishop LeBlond 0
Class 2 Semifinal: Clayton 3 Whitfield 2
Clas 2 Semifinal: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 5 Pleasant Hill 0
Class 3 Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Ursuline Academy 0
Class 3 Semifinal: Smithville 3 Union 2
Class 4 Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 4 Lafayette (Wildwood) 1
Class 4 Semifinal: Liberty North 8 Kickapoo 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 4 Stanton 3
Essex 11 Sidney 1
Griswold 4 Fremont-Mills 0 — 6 inn (game called due to weather in top 7)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 7 Underwood 4
Missouri Valley 5 Audubon 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 5
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 4
Wayne 19 Southwest Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 8 CAM 3
Boyer Valley 15 West Harrison 5
Woodbine 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1 — 6 inn (game called due to weather)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 17 Moulton-Udell 7
Murray Tournament
Central Decatur 7 Melcher-Dallas 1
Orient-Macksburg 10 Lamoni 4
Murray 10 East Union 6
Non-Conference
Clarinda 8 AHSTW 3
Lewis Central 6 Abraham Lincoln 0
St. Albert 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Central Springs 7 Creston 3
Ankeny Centennial 14 Creston 1
Storm Lake 9 LeMars 5