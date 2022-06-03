KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 3

Corner Conference 

Stanton 6 East Mills 5

Fremont-Mills 28 Griswold 4

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center 13 Underwood 2

Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 6

Treynor 11 Riverside 5 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 10 Bedford 

Nodaway Valley 3 Lenox 0 

Wayne 7 Southwest Valley 6 

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Southeast Warren 3 

East Union 8 Central Decatur 7 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)

CAM 16 Glidden-Ralston 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Woodbine 0

West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Seymour 2

Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0 

Twin Cedars 8 Mormon Trail 7

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 9 Abraham Lincoln 0 

St. Albert 7 Thomas Jefferson 4

Game 1: Sioux City East 7 Southeast Polk 5

Game 2: Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City East 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Spirit Lake 2 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0 

Sioux City North 9 Lawton-Bronson 2 

Storm Lake 11 LeMars 0 

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals

Festus 4 Willard 3 - 8 innings

Platte County 5 Ft. Zumwalt East 3 

Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals 

Blue Springs South 2 Lindbergh 0 

Liberty North 4 Francis Howell 3 - 10 innings

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

 IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS

Western Christian 3 West Liberty 0

Assumption, Davenport 2 Beckman Catholic 0

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS

Lewis Central 2 Newton 1

Pella 2 Gilbert 1 (4-3, PK)

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1

Pleasant Valley 3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 4 

Corner Conference 

East Mills 8 Stanton 6

Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 2 

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 11 IKM-Manning 0

Tri-Center 12 Underwood  – 8 innings 

Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 5 Bedford 1 

Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 1 

Wayne 15 Southwest Valley 0 

Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Southeast Warren 1 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Whiting 0 

CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4 – 9 innings 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 4

Boyer Valley 13 West Harrison 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 1

Murray Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas 9 Moravia 4 

Lamoni 3 East Union 1

Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 4 

Non-Conference

AHSTW 9 Clarinda 4

Atlantic 3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 2 

Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0

Carroll 8 Denison-Schleswig 5

Storm Lake 2 LeMars 0

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (MISSING)

