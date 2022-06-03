KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 8 Atlantic 3
Corner Conference
Stanton 6 East Mills 5
Fremont-Mills 28 Griswold 4
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 13 Underwood 2
Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 6
Treynor 11 Riverside 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 10 Bedford
Nodaway Valley 3 Lenox 0
Wayne 7 Southwest Valley 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Southeast Warren 3
East Union 8 Central Decatur 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (MISSING)
CAM 16 Glidden-Ralston 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Woodbine 0
West Harrison 7 Boyer Valley 1
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Seymour 2
Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Twin Cedars 8 Mormon Trail 7
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 9 Abraham Lincoln 0
St. Albert 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Game 1: Sioux City East 7 Southeast Polk 5
Game 2: Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City East 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Spirit Lake 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux City North 9 Lawton-Bronson 2
Storm Lake 11 LeMars 0
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
Festus 4 Willard 3 - 8 innings
Platte County 5 Ft. Zumwalt East 3
Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals
Blue Springs South 2 Lindbergh 0
Liberty North 4 Francis Howell 3 - 10 innings
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Western Christian 3 West Liberty 0
Assumption, Davenport 2 Beckman Catholic 0
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
Lewis Central 2 Newton 1
Pella 2 Gilbert 1 (4-3, PK)
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1
Pleasant Valley 3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Corner Conference
East Mills 8 Stanton 6
Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 11 IKM-Manning 0
Tri-Center 12 Underwood – 8 innings
Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 5 Bedford 1
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 1
Wayne 15 Southwest Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Southeast Warren 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Whiting 0
CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4 – 9 innings
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 4
Boyer Valley 13 West Harrison 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 1
Murray Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 9 Moravia 4
Lamoni 3 East Union 1
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 4
Non-Conference
AHSTW 9 Clarinda 4
Atlantic 3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0
Carroll 8 Denison-Schleswig 5
Storm Lake 2 LeMars 0
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (MISSING)