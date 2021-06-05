KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Sidney 16 Griswold 1
Stanton 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 6 Missouri Valley 5
Underwood 13 Riverside 2
Logan-Magnolia 16 Audubon 0
IKM-Manning 8 Treynor 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 11 Lenox 2
Central Decatur 16 Bedford 1
Southwest Valley 6 Wayne 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Boyer Valley 1
CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Whiting 1 (Game 1)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 Whiting 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 5
Moravia 20 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian 22 Seymour 5
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 16 Abraham Lincoln 4
Southeast Polk 15 Creston 1
St. Albert 18 Thomas Jefferson 2
Winterset 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Fort Dodge 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 1)
Fort Dodge 17 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)
Storm Lake 3 LeMars 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4
Spirit Lake 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Semifinal: Grain Valley 7 Rockwood Summit 2
Class 5 State Semifinal: Willard 4 Ft. Zumwalt South 3
Class 6 State Semifinal: Liberty 8 Christian Brothers College 2
Class 6 State Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt West 11 Jefferson City 0
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Regional Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Tri-Center 0
Treynor 7 St. Albert 1
Regina Catholic 3 Wahlert Catholic 0
Assumption 10 Solon 0
Columbus Catholic 2 Hudson 0
Des Moines Christian 6 Dike-New Hartford 1
Gilbert 5 Van Meter 1
Nevada 5 Denver 1
Class 2A Regional Finals
Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 2 Clear Creek-Amana 0
North Polk 2 Carlisle 1
Norwalk 1 Winterset 0
Spencer 11 Carroll 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 10 Western Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4 Mount Vernon 1
North Scott 2 Iowa City Liberty 0
Class 3A Region Finals
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
Waukee 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny Centennial 3 Cedar Falls 0
Ankeny 2 Johnston 1
Dowling Catholic 5 Iowa City West 1
Muscatine 4 Linn-Mar 1
Pleasant Valley 4 Bettendorf 0
WDM Valley 3 Urbandale 1
Missouri State Tournament
Class 2 State Semifinal: Usuline Academy 5 Pleasant Hill 2
Class 2 State Semifinal: St. Charles 1 Oak Grove 0
Class 4 State Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 3 St. Teresa’s Academy 1
Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Dominic 5 Lee’s Summit West 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Griswold 17 Sidney 1
Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 8
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 12 Missouri Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 11 Audubon 0
Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 10 Lenox 1
Central Decatur 11 Bedford 1
Wayne 12 Southwest Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 4
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Boyer Valley 4
CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Whiting 1
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 13 Mormon Trail 0
Murray Tournament
Nodaway Valley 10 Seymour 1
East Union 13 Lamoni 0
Melcher-Dallas 11 Moravia 3
Orient-Macksburg 12 Murray 8
Non-Conference
LeMars 11 Storm Lake 5