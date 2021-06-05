KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Sidney 16 Griswold 1

Stanton 7 Fremont-Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 6 Missouri Valley 5

Underwood 13 Riverside 2

Logan-Magnolia 16 Audubon 0

IKM-Manning 8 Treynor 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 11 Lenox 2

Central Decatur 16 Bedford 1

Southwest Valley 6 Wayne 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Boyer Valley 1

CAM 11 Ar-We-Va 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Whiting 1 (Game 1)

Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 Whiting 1 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 5

Moravia 20 Moulton-Udell 0

Ankeny Christian 22 Seymour 5

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 16 Abraham Lincoln 4

Southeast Polk 15 Creston 1

St. Albert 18 Thomas Jefferson 2

Winterset 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 4

Fort Dodge 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 1)

Fort Dodge 17 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)

Storm Lake 3 LeMars 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4

Spirit Lake 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 5 State Semifinal: Grain Valley 7 Rockwood Summit 2

Class 5 State Semifinal: Willard 4 Ft. Zumwalt South 3

Class 6 State Semifinal: Liberty 8 Christian Brothers College 2

Class 6 State Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt West 11 Jefferson City 0

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Regional Finals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Tri-Center 0

Treynor 7 St. Albert 1

Regina Catholic 3 Wahlert Catholic 0

Assumption 10 Solon 0

Columbus Catholic 2 Hudson 0

Des Moines Christian 6 Dike-New Hartford 1

Gilbert 5 Van Meter 1

Nevada 5 Denver 1

Class 2A Regional Finals 

Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 2 Clear Creek-Amana 0

North Polk 2 Carlisle 1

Norwalk 1 Winterset 0

Spencer 11 Carroll 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 10 Western Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4 Mount Vernon 1

North Scott 2 Iowa City Liberty 0

Class 3A Region Finals 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0

Waukee 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0 

Ankeny Centennial 3 Cedar Falls 0

Ankeny 2 Johnston 1

Dowling Catholic 5 Iowa City West 1

Muscatine 4 Linn-Mar 1

Pleasant Valley 4 Bettendorf 0

WDM Valley 3 Urbandale 1

Missouri State Tournament

Class 2 State Semifinal: Usuline Academy 5 Pleasant Hill 2

Class 2 State Semifinal: St. Charles 1 Oak Grove 0

Class 4 State Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 3 St. Teresa’s Academy 1

Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Dominic 5 Lee’s Summit West 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Griswold 17 Sidney 1

Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 8

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 12 Missouri Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 11 Audubon 0

Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 10 Lenox 1

Central Decatur 11 Bedford 1

Wayne 12 Southwest Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 4

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Boyer Valley 4

CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Whiting 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 13 Mormon Trail 0

Murray Tournament 

Nodaway Valley 10 Seymour 1 

East Union 13 Lamoni 0

Melcher-Dallas 11 Moravia 3

Orient-Macksburg 12 Murray 8 

Non-Conference 

LeMars 11 Storm Lake 5

