KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kuemper Catholic 13 Red Oak 3
Corner Conference
East Mills 13 Griswold 1
Fremont-Mills 6 Sidney 3
Stanton def. Essex (via forfeit)
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 4 IKM-Manning 3
Audubon 4 AHSTW 3
Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 1
Tri-Center 13 Logan-Magnolia 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 12 Bedford 2
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 7
East Union 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 — 8 inn
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 4
Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 6
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 3
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 4 Ankeny Christian 2
Non-Conference
Creston 7 Treynor 4
Abraham Lincoln 5 WDM Valley 4
Waukee 10 Sioux City North 6
Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City North 2
Johnston 11 Sioux City East 3
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 0
Red Oak 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
Corner Conference
Stanton 8 Essex 6
Griswold 14 East Mills 5
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 4 Tri-Center 2
Underwood 6 IKM-Manning 5
Missouri Valley 2 Riverside 0
Audubon 4 AHSTW 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 5 Central Decatur 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 20 East Union 2
Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 4
Southwest Valley 3 Lenox 2
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Glidden-Ralston 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 1
Ar-We-Va 14 Boyer Valley 9
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 11 Melcher-Dallas 10
Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 9
Orient-Macksburg 20 Moulton-Udell 1
Twin Cedars 8 Murray 1
Twin Cedars 11 Murray 5
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 11 Woodward-Granger 2
Lewis Central 11 Ogden 6
Creston 11 Bondurant-Farrar 2 (John Stephens Classic)
Ankeny 9 Creston 2 (John Stephens Classic)
Ankeny 11 Atlantic 0 (John Stephens Classic)
Earlham 14 Atlantic 1 (John Stephens Classic)
Collins-Maxwell 4 Denison-Schleswig 0 (OABCIG Tournament)
Des Moines Roosevelt 7 Sioux City East 6
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City East 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 West Lyon 3