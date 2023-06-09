KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 3

Kuemper Catholic 13 Red Oak 3

Corner Conference 

East Mills 13 Griswold 1

Fremont-Mills 6 Sidney 3

Stanton def. Essex (via forfeit)

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 4 IKM-Manning 3

Audubon 4 AHSTW 3

Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 1

Tri-Center 13 Logan-Magnolia 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 12 Bedford 2

Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 7

East Union 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 2 — 8 inn

Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 4

Lenox 11 Southwest Valley 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 1

Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 6

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 4 Ankeny Christian 2

Non-Conference 

Creston 7 Treynor 4

Abraham Lincoln 5 WDM Valley 4

Waukee 10 Sioux City North 6

Southeast Polk 10 Sioux City North 2

Johnston 11 Sioux City East 3

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 0

Red Oak 4 Kuemper Catholic 3

Corner Conference 

Stanton 8 Essex 6

Griswold 14 East Mills 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 4 Tri-Center 2

Underwood 6 IKM-Manning 5

Missouri Valley 2 Riverside 0

Audubon 4 AHSTW 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 5 Central Decatur 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 20 East Union 2

Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 4

Southwest Valley 3 Lenox 2

Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 6 Glidden-Ralston 3

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 1

Ar-We-Va 14 Boyer Valley 9

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 11 Melcher-Dallas 10

Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 9

Orient-Macksburg 20 Moulton-Udell 1

Twin Cedars 8 Murray 1

Twin Cedars 11 Murray 5

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 11 Woodward-Granger 2

Lewis Central 11 Ogden 6

Creston 11 Bondurant-Farrar 2 (John Stephens Classic)

Ankeny 9 Creston 2 (John Stephens Classic)

Ankeny 11 Atlantic 0 (John Stephens Classic)

Earlham 14 Atlantic 1 (John Stephens Classic)

Collins-Maxwell 4 Denison-Schleswig 0 (OABCIG Tournament)

Des Moines Roosevelt 7 Sioux City East 6

WDM Valley 10 Sioux City East 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 West Lyon 3

