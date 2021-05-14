KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Guilford)

St. Joseph Christian 5 North Nodaway 1

Northeast Nodaway 11 DeKalb 0

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 4 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Underwood 4 AHSTW 1 

Tri-Center 7 Missouri Valley 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Sioux

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 2 -- OT 

Maryville 5 Chillicothe 1 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1

Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0

Harlan 3 Carroll 0 

Underwood 5 AHSTW 4 — 2 OT

Missouri Valley 2 Tri-Center 1

Thomas Jefferson 4 Logan-Magnolia 1

Treynor 6 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 West Sioux 0

