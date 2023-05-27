KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 3 Glenwood 2

Red Oak 10 Atlantic 4

Corner Conference 

Stanton 9 Griswold 5 

Sidney 5 East Mills 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 6 Underwood 5

Tri-Center 15 IKM-Manning 8

AHSTW 11 Riverside 5

Treynor 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 10 Mount Ayr 1

Nodaway Valley 4 Wayne 0

Lenox 16 East Union 1

Bedford 4 Southeast Warren 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Southwest Valley 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Boyer Valley 1

West Harrison 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Glidden-Ralston 4 Ar-We-Va 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 7 Melcher-Dallas 0

Moravia 3 Twin Cedars 2

Ankeny Christian 20 Murray 2

Non-Conference 

Harlan 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Denison-Schleswig 6 Maquoketa 5

Lewis Central 10 Urbandale 0

Kingsley-Pierson 10 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 6 Woodbury Central 5 — 8 inn

Sioux City North at Sioux Center

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Alta-Aurelia 2

Storm Lake at Sioux City West

Corner Conference 

Griswold 12 Stanton 5

East Mills 14 Sidney 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 11 Underwood 1

AHSTW 20 Riverside 10

Tri-Center 3 IKM-Manning 1

Audubon 6 Treynor 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur

Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southwest Valley 1

East Union 16 Lenox 5

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 0

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Boyer Valley 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 8 Moravia 1

Lamoni 26 Moulton-Udell 5

Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 8

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 15 Red Oak 4

Estherville Lincoln Central 7 Lewis Central 0

LeMars 15 Lewis Central 7

LeMars 17 Lawton-Bronson 0

St. Albert 4 Westwood 2

Atlantic at Ballard

Missouri Valley 2 MVAOCOU 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 West Monona 4

Sioux City North 6 Boyden-Hull Rock Valley 5

LeMars 17 Lawton Bronson 0

Sioux City North 4 River Valley 1

Sioux City East 10 Lawton-Bronson 0

