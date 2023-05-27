KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 3 Glenwood 2
Red Oak 10 Atlantic 4
Corner Conference
Stanton 9 Griswold 5
Sidney 5 East Mills 4
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 6 Underwood 5
Tri-Center 15 IKM-Manning 8
AHSTW 11 Riverside 5
Treynor 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 10 Mount Ayr 1
Nodaway Valley 4 Wayne 0
Lenox 16 East Union 1
Bedford 4 Southeast Warren 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Southwest Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Boyer Valley 1
West Harrison 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Glidden-Ralston 4 Ar-We-Va 2
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 7 Melcher-Dallas 0
Moravia 3 Twin Cedars 2
Ankeny Christian 20 Murray 2
Non-Conference
Harlan 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Denison-Schleswig 6 Maquoketa 5
Lewis Central 10 Urbandale 0
Kingsley-Pierson 10 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 6 Woodbury Central 5 — 8 inn
Sioux City North at Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Alta-Aurelia 2
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Corner Conference
Griswold 12 Stanton 5
East Mills 14 Sidney 0
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 11 Underwood 1
AHSTW 20 Riverside 10
Tri-Center 3 IKM-Manning 1
Audubon 6 Treynor 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Wayne 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Southwest Valley 1
East Union 16 Lenox 5
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 0
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Boyer Valley 1
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 8 Moravia 1
Lamoni 26 Moulton-Udell 5
Seymour 11 Orient-Macksburg 8
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 15 Red Oak 4
Estherville Lincoln Central 7 Lewis Central 0
LeMars 15 Lewis Central 7
LeMars 17 Lawton-Bronson 0
St. Albert 4 Westwood 2
Atlantic at Ballard
Missouri Valley 2 MVAOCOU 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 West Monona 4
Sioux City North 6 Boyden-Hull Rock Valley 5
LeMars 17 Lawton Bronson 0
Sioux City North 4 River Valley 1
Sioux City East 10 Lawton-Bronson 0