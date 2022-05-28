Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 12 Red Oak 6 

Corner Conference 

Sidney 16 East Mills 4 

Stanton 8 Griswold 5 

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 14 IKM-Manning 4 

Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1 

Treynor 8 Audubon 3

Riverside 11 AHSTW 6 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 8 Central Decatur 1

Southeast Warren 17 Bedford 5

Lenox 4 East Union 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southwest Valley 2 

Nodaway Valley 2 Wayne 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 5 Ar-We-Va 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Boyer Valley 0

Exira-EHK 3 West Harrison 1

Woodbine 19 Whiting 2 

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 4 

Mormon Trail 5 Lamoni 4

Ankeny Christian 26 Moulton-Udell 7 

Murray 7 Seymour 0

Non-Conference 

Urbandale 7 Lewis Central 5 

Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 2 

Kingsley-Pierson 6 St. Albert 4 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Harlan 0 

Sioux City East 10 Fort Dodge 2 

Clinton 11 Sioux City East 3 

West Delaware 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Sioux City West 13 Storm Lake 8 

Sioux City North 7 Sioux Center 2

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 16 Red Oak 0

Corner Conference 

East Mills 11 Sidney 5

Griswold 19 Stanton 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 4 IKM-Manning 3

Logan-Magnolia 12 Underwood 1

Treynor 4 Audubon 3

AHSTW 12 Riverside 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 12 Central Decatur 0

Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0

East Union 5 Lenox 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 4

Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Boyer Valley 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18 West Harrison 0

Woodbine 14 Whiting 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 6 Moravia 3

Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 3

Lamoni 13 Mormon Trail 0

Murray 3 Seymour 2

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 11 Sioux City West 0

Westwood 7 St. Albert 5

Ballard 9 Atlantic 7

Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 0

Bishop Heelan Classic 

West Monona 10 Lewis Central 2

Sioux City East 13 Lewis Central 5

LeMars 11 Lawton-Bronson 0

LeMars 8 River Valley 3

West Monona 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Estherville Lincoln Central 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Spirit Lake 11 Sioux City North 1

River Valley 7 Sioux City North 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

