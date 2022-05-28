Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 12 Red Oak 6
Corner Conference
Sidney 16 East Mills 4
Stanton 8 Griswold 5
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 14 IKM-Manning 4
Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Treynor 8 Audubon 3
Riverside 11 AHSTW 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 8 Central Decatur 1
Southeast Warren 17 Bedford 5
Lenox 4 East Union 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southwest Valley 2
Nodaway Valley 2 Wayne 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Boyer Valley 0
Exira-EHK 3 West Harrison 1
Woodbine 19 Whiting 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 4
Mormon Trail 5 Lamoni 4
Ankeny Christian 26 Moulton-Udell 7
Murray 7 Seymour 0
Non-Conference
Urbandale 7 Lewis Central 5
Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
Kingsley-Pierson 6 St. Albert 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Harlan 0
Sioux City East 10 Fort Dodge 2
Clinton 11 Sioux City East 3
West Delaware 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Sioux City West 13 Storm Lake 8
Sioux City North 7 Sioux Center 2
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 16 Red Oak 0
Corner Conference
East Mills 11 Sidney 5
Griswold 19 Stanton 0
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 4 IKM-Manning 3
Logan-Magnolia 12 Underwood 1
Treynor 4 Audubon 3
AHSTW 12 Riverside 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 10 Bedford 0
East Union 5 Lenox 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 4
Wayne 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 8 Ar-We-Va 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Boyer Valley 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18 West Harrison 0
Woodbine 14 Whiting 1
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 6 Moravia 3
Twin Cedars 17 Orient-Macksburg 3
Lamoni 13 Mormon Trail 0
Murray 3 Seymour 2
Non-Conference
Glenwood 11 Sioux City West 0
Westwood 7 St. Albert 5
Ballard 9 Atlantic 7
Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 0
Bishop Heelan Classic
West Monona 10 Lewis Central 2
Sioux City East 13 Lewis Central 5
LeMars 11 Lawton-Bronson 0
LeMars 8 River Valley 3
West Monona 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Estherville Lincoln Central 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Spirit Lake 11 Sioux City North 1
River Valley 7 Sioux City North 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0