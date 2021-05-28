KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 9 Griswold 6
Sidney 9 Fremont-Mills 0
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 3 IKM-Manning 2
Tri-Center 14 Riverside 2
Treynor 10 AHSTW 7
Underwood 11 Audubon 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 16 Bedford 1
Lenox 12 Southwest Valley 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Central Decatur 1
East Union 12 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
CAM 6 West Harrison 5
Boyer Valley Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine 15 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Murray at Seymour PPD
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Harlan 1
Creston 11 Nodaway Valley 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 St. Albert 5
Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 4
Interstate 35 7 Southeast Warren 3
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Marionville 2 Gainesville 0
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Jefferson (Festus) 9 Kelly 4
St. Pius X 14 Warsaw 2
Linn 15 Skyline 3
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Kennett 2 Priory 1
Lafayette 6 Summit Christian Academy 4
Blair Oaks 9 St. Charles West 0
Hollister 6 Springfield Catholic 5
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round
Harlan 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Panorama 7 Atlantic 0
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City West 1 Sioux City North 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Griswold 16 East Mills 4
Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 13 IKM-Manning 0
Tri-Center 5 Riverside 4
AHSTW 6 Treynor 5
Underwood 15 Audubon 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 0
Lenox 10 Southwest Valley 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Central Decatur 5
Wayne 7 East Union 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
CAM 14 West Harrison 2
Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 9
Woodbine 16 Whiting 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 4 Diagonal 1
Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 3
Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Moravia 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Murray at Seymour PPD
Non-Conference
Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 1
Abraham Lincoln 13 St. Albert 5
Ballard def. Atlantic
Western Christian 10 Sioux City West 1
Bishop Heelan Tournament
LeMars 8 Spirit Lake 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3 LeMars 0
Sioux City North vs. Spirit Lake
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3 Sioux City North 2