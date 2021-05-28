KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

East Mills 9 Griswold 6

Sidney 9 Fremont-Mills 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 3 IKM-Manning 2

Tri-Center 14 Riverside 2

Treynor 10 AHSTW 7

Underwood 11 Audubon 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 16 Bedford 1

Lenox 12 Southwest Valley 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Central Decatur 1

East Union 12 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 

CAM 6 West Harrison 5

Boyer Valley  Glidden-Ralston 

Woodbine 15 Whiting 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0

Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2

Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0

Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 1

Murray at Seymour PPD

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Harlan 1

Creston 11 Nodaway Valley 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 St. Albert 5

Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 4

Interstate 35 7 Southeast Warren 3

Storm Lake at Sioux City West

Class 2 State Quarterfinal 

Marionville 2 Gainesville 0

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Jefferson (Festus) 9 Kelly 4

St. Pius X 14 Warsaw 2

Linn 15 Skyline 3

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Kennett 2 Priory 1

Lafayette 6 Summit Christian Academy 4

Blair Oaks 9 St. Charles West 0

Hollister 6 Springfield Catholic 5

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round

Harlan 2 Denison-Schleswig 1

Panorama 7 Atlantic 0

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round 

Sioux City West 1 Sioux City North 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Griswold 16 East Mills 4

Sidney 11 Fremont-Mills 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 13 IKM-Manning 0

Tri-Center 5 Riverside 4

AHSTW 6 Treynor 5

Underwood 15 Audubon 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 0

Lenox 10 Southwest Valley 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Central Decatur 5

Wayne 7 East Union 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

CAM 14 West Harrison 2

Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 9

Woodbine 16 Whiting 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 4 Diagonal 1

Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 3

Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0

Moravia 12 Melcher-Dallas 2

Murray at Seymour PPD

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 1

Abraham Lincoln 13 St. Albert 5

Ballard def. Atlantic 

Western Christian 10 Sioux City West 1

Bishop Heelan Tournament  

LeMars 8 Spirit Lake 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central 3 LeMars 0

Sioux City North vs. Spirit Lake

Estherville-Lincoln Central 3 Sioux City North 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.