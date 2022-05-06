KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska Class B District 1 (at Hickman Park)
Lincoln Christian 5 Falls City 0
Nebraska Class B District 2 (at Skutt Catholic)
Plattsmouth 8 Crete 1
Nebraska City 9 Douglas County West 4
Nebraska Class B District 4 (at Elkhorn North)
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian 12 Auburn 2
Nebraska Class B District 6 (at Yutan)
Platte Valley 12 Seward 2
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Creston 210 Red Oak 212
Underwood 226 Riverside 236
Treynor 202 IKM-Manning 217
CAM at West Central Valley (MISSING)
Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Creston 204 Red Oak 214
Boyer Valley 173 Harlan 173 Denison-Schleswig 178
Kuemper Catholic 148 Carroll 161
Tri-Center 189 AHSTW 273
Underwood 185 Riverside NTS
Treynor 165 IKM-Manning 208
Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (MISSING)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament: 5. Syracuse 372, 7. Ashland-Greenwood 392
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Tri-Center 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Atlantic 6 East Sac County 0
Abraham Lincoln 4 Lewis Central 0
Underwood 6 Panorama 1
Treynor 10 AHSTW 0
Maryville 7 Thomas Jefferson 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Spencer 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 3 East Sac County 1
Underwood 7 Panorama 5
Treynor 9 AHSTW 1
Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
St. Albert 9 Atlantic 0
St. Albert 7 Southwest Valley 2
Southwest Valley 6 Atlantic 3
Lewis Central 6 Indianola 5 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)
Urbandale 8 Lewis Central 3 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)
Waukee Northwest 6 Lewis Central 5 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South (MISSING)
Sioux City East at Cherokee (MISSING)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (MISSING)
Spirit Lake at LeMars (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Denison-Schleswig 7 Shenandoah 2
Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3
Atlantic 6 Southwest Valley 3
Southwest Valley 5 St. Albert 4
Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 2