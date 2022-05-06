KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska Class B District 1 (at Hickman Park)

Lincoln Christian 5 Falls City 0

Nebraska Class B District 2 (at Skutt Catholic)

Plattsmouth 8 Crete 1

Nebraska City 9 Douglas County West 4

Nebraska Class B District 4 (at Elkhorn North)

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian 12 Auburn 2

Nebraska Class B District 6 (at Yutan)

Platte Valley 12 Seward 2

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Creston 210 Red Oak 212

Underwood 226 Riverside 236

Treynor 202 IKM-Manning 217 

CAM at West Central Valley (MISSING)

Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (MISSING) 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Creston 204 Red Oak 214

Boyer Valley 173 Harlan 173 Denison-Schleswig 178

Kuemper Catholic 148 Carroll 161

Tri-Center 189 AHSTW 273

Underwood 185 Riverside NTS

Treynor 165 IKM-Manning 208

Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (MISSING)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament: 5. Syracuse 372, 7. Ashland-Greenwood 392

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Tri-Center 5 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Atlantic 6 East Sac County 0 

Abraham Lincoln 4 Lewis Central 0 

Underwood 6 Panorama 1

Treynor 10 AHSTW 0 

Maryville 7 Thomas Jefferson 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Spencer 0 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Atlantic 3 East Sac County 1 

Underwood 7 Panorama 5

Treynor 9 AHSTW 1 

Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 7 Denison-Schleswig 2

St. Albert 9 Atlantic 0 

St. Albert 7 Southwest Valley 2 

Southwest Valley 6 Atlantic 3

Lewis Central 6 Indianola 5 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)

Urbandale 8 Lewis Central 3 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)

Waukee Northwest 6 Lewis Central 5 (Waukee Northwest Tournament)

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South (MISSING)

Sioux City East at Cherokee (MISSING)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (MISSING)

Spirit Lake at LeMars (MISSING) 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Denison-Schleswig 7 Shenandoah 2

Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3

Atlantic 6 Southwest Valley 3

Southwest Valley 5 St. Albert 4

Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 2

 

