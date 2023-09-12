KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

Savannah vs. Smithville (G)

Gallatin Tournament (G) (Albany, Stanberry, Worth County)

GIRLS: Bennington NE Tournament — 5. Elmwood-Murdock 433, 8. Ashland-Greenwood 452

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 174 Auburn 183

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 2 Chillicothe 0

BOYS: Savannah Benton

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway 9 DeKalb 4 — 8 inn

Platte Valley 8 West Platte 7

Savannah 15 Maryville 1

Albany 5 Worth County 4

King City/Union Star 11 Pattonsburg/Winston 6

North Andrew 8 Stanberry 7

Area Nebraska

Beatrice 7 Nebraska City 0

Platteview/Weeping Water 22 Falls City 9

Yutan-Mead 10 Plattsmouth 3

Omaha Westview 2 Auburn 0

Arlington 11 Syracuse 0

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 31 Des Moines Hoover 24

GIRLS: Des Moines East 74 Abraham Lincoln 16

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Savannah 9 Lafayette 0

BOYS: Elkhorn 5 Nebraka City 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-10-8

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0

Glenwood 3 Atlantic 0

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 15-20-19

Red Oak 3 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 St. Albert 0

Corner Conference 

Sidney 25-26-25 East Mills 23-24-17 

Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-21-23

Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 10-16-21

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-18-13

Treynor 17-25-25-25 Underwood 25-10-15-13

Logan-Magnolia 25-15-13-25-15 AHSTW 20-25-25-21-9

Audubon 25-18-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-18-17

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 8-6-13

Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 23-17-16

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Central Decatur 21-23-19

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 25-25-22-25 Woodbine 21-19-25-23

CAM 19-23-25-25-15 Glidden-Ralston 25-25-14-19-13

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-12-11

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-14-25 Ar-We-Va 10-20-25-17

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-23-25 Thomas Jefferson 3-8-25-6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City North 0

Sioux City West 26-25-25-14-15 LeMars 28-11-14-25-12

Sioux City East 25-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-22-12-11

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 27-25-19-25 Murray 25-20-25-21

Non-Conference 

Carroll 23-25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 25-18-9-24

Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 16-10-13

Pleasantville 25-25 Wayne 19-23

Pleasantville 25-20-15 Southeast Warren 21-25-9

Area Missouri 

St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 18-18-22

Nodaway Valley 24-27-13-25-15 Rock Port 26-25-25-15-12

Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-7-14

South Holt 25-25-25 King City/Union Star 14-20-15

Excelsior Springs 3 Maryville 1

Savannah at Pembroke Hill

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 27-25-25 Auburn 25-14-17

Plattsmouth 3 Nebraska City 0

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 13-14

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 10-16

Conestoga 25-25 Louisville 12-15

Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

Syracuse 25-21-25-25 Beatrice 21-25-20-20

Mudecas Tournament -- A Division 

Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Meridian 17-25-19

Semifinal: Freeman 25-22-25 Palmyra 21-25-17

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 BDS 21-18

Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. EMF

Mudecas Tournament -- B Division 

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling

Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian

Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Lewiston 19-15

Consolation: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian

