KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Savannah vs. Smithville (G)
Gallatin Tournament (G) (Albany, Stanberry, Worth County)
GIRLS: Bennington NE Tournament — 5. Elmwood-Murdock 433, 8. Ashland-Greenwood 452
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 174 Auburn 183
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 2 Chillicothe 0
BOYS: Savannah Benton
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 9 DeKalb 4 — 8 inn
Platte Valley 8 West Platte 7
Savannah 15 Maryville 1
Albany 5 Worth County 4
King City/Union Star 11 Pattonsburg/Winston 6
North Andrew 8 Stanberry 7
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 7 Nebraska City 0
Platteview/Weeping Water 22 Falls City 9
Yutan-Mead 10 Plattsmouth 3
Omaha Westview 2 Auburn 0
Arlington 11 Syracuse 0
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 31 Des Moines Hoover 24
GIRLS: Des Moines East 74 Abraham Lincoln 16
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Lafayette 0
BOYS: Elkhorn 5 Nebraka City 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-10-8
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 0
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 15-20-19
Red Oak 3 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 St. Albert 0
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-26-25 East Mills 23-24-17
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-21-23
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 10-16-21
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-18-13
Treynor 17-25-25-25 Underwood 25-10-15-13
Logan-Magnolia 25-15-13-25-15 AHSTW 20-25-25-21-9
Audubon 25-18-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-18-17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 8-6-13
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 23-17-16
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Central Decatur 21-23-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-22-25 Woodbine 21-19-25-23
CAM 19-23-25-25-15 Glidden-Ralston 25-25-14-19-13
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-12-11
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-14-25 Ar-We-Va 10-20-25-17
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-23-25 Thomas Jefferson 3-8-25-6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City West 26-25-25-14-15 LeMars 28-11-14-25-12
Sioux City East 25-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-22-12-11
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 27-25-19-25 Murray 25-20-25-21
Non-Conference
Carroll 23-25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 25-18-9-24
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 16-10-13
Pleasantville 25-25 Wayne 19-23
Pleasantville 25-20-15 Southeast Warren 21-25-9
Area Missouri
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 18-18-22
Nodaway Valley 24-27-13-25-15 Rock Port 26-25-25-15-12
Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-7-14
South Holt 25-25-25 King City/Union Star 14-20-15
Excelsior Springs 3 Maryville 1
Savannah at Pembroke Hill
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 27-25-25 Auburn 25-14-17
Plattsmouth 3 Nebraska City 0
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 13-14
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 10-16
Conestoga 25-25 Louisville 12-15
Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
Syracuse 25-21-25-25 Beatrice 21-25-20-20
Mudecas Tournament -- A Division
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Meridian 17-25-19
Semifinal: Freeman 25-22-25 Palmyra 21-25-17
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 BDS 21-18
Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. EMF
Mudecas Tournament -- B Division
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Lewiston 19-15
Consolation: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian