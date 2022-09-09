KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Bellevue East Tournament 

Columbus 25-25 Syracuse 20-17

Syracuse 25-25 Omaha Buena Vista 4-8

Syracuse 18-25-25 Omaha Central 25-19-21

